Gilberto Rodriguez trial begins in 1995 death of Regina Krieger

Larsen said as a teen Thompson “was consistently on the wrong side of the law,” and told different versions of the events to police and in court.

He is now serving a life sentence in prison on an unrelated charge.

Larsen said Thompson was “scared” about telling the truth about the murder and came forward to police as a 40-year-old man.

Larsen said he will prove to the jury through witness testimony what happened to Krieger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the defense's opening, Roark said the prosecution's three witnesses are all in prison and have something to gain by testifying against Rodriguez, after the FBI took over the case.

A prosecutor, he said, can ask for reduced sentences in exchange for assistance in a case, he said, and there’s no way to know if that happens.

“They (the witnesses) are liars and they have something to gain and they don’t care if something happens to someone else,” Roark said.

Roark said the sheriff’s office initially dismissed the missing person’s report on Krieger and figured she was a runaway who had staged the scene.