BOISE — Fourteen male prisoners have been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and rioting in connection with a Jan. 4 gang attack at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Of the 14 charged, 12 are members of the Surenos and two belong to a white pride gang. The incident occurred, officials said, when the Surenos attacked five members of the rival Norteno gang. The victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening conditions.
An investigation began nearly as soon as the incident occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No Idaho Department of Correction staff were injured in the attack.
The next hearing for the case will occur Nov. 6
