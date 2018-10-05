Idaho Maximum Security Institution

The imposing Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, ringed by razor wire, is reserved for the “most disruptive” offenders.

 IDAHO STATESMAN FILE

BOISE — Fourteen male prisoners have been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and rioting in connection with a Jan. 4 gang attack at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Of the 14 charged, 12 are members of the Surenos and two belong to a white pride gang. The incident occurred, officials said, when the Surenos attacked five members of the rival Norteno gang. The victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening conditions.

An investigation began nearly as soon as the incident occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No Idaho Department of Correction staff were injured in the attack.

The next hearing for the case will occur Nov. 6

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments