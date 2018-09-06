TWIN FALLS — The future of a Twin Falls restaurant is uncertain following a fatal crash over the weekend.
The owners of Shake Out said in a message to the Times-News Wednesday that they are working with their insurance company to “find out what can be done and how long it will take before moving forward.”
The restaurant was damaged Sunday afternoon when a car crashed into it. The driver of the car, 26-year-old Brandon Worring of Twin Falls, died on the scene.
Idaho State Police said Worring was driving east on Second Avenue South and did not yield to a red light at Blue Lakes Boulevard South.
Worring went over the curb and crashed into Shake Out after a northbound driver on Blue Lakes hit the side of Worring’s car in the intersection, police said.
