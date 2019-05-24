SHOSHONE — A tight deadline looms for attorneys interested in replacing E. Scott Paul, the Lincoln County prosecutor who died Thursday.
The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee will be screening candidates for prosecutor, according to a Friday statement from committee chairwoman Joann Rutler.
Those candidates must submit their applications no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"Applicants must have resided in Lincoln County for at least one year, be a citizen of the United States of America, licensed to practice law in the State of Idaho and be at least 21 years of age," the statement says.
If any applications are received, the committee will interview the candidates during a private meeting on Wednesday. The committee would then vote and the names of the top three applicants would be submitted to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners would be required to select the next prosecutor from that list of names.
If fewer than three applications are submitted, the commissioners are not obligated to make their selection from that pool, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said.
The commissioners would then have other options.
"It's completely within the commissioners' realm," said Sandee Meyer, executive director of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association. "They can choose to contract with someone until the 2020 election."
Loebs expanded on that option, explaining that the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners could run an advertisement for a qualified attorney and contract with that individual indefinitely.
Whether that attorney lives within or outside Lincoln County, their work as prosecutor could continue on a contract basis until an attorney residing in Lincoln County decided to run for election as prosecutor, Loebs said.
With few attorneys living in Lincoln County, hiring an outside prosecutor seems to be the most likely solution, Loebs said.
"We've been through this a couple of times in the state," Meyer said.
If anyone does want to apply, applications may be obtained from Rutler by contacting her at 208-308-2955, or via email at cjrutler@yahoo.com.
Candidates are encouraged to deliver their applications and resumes to Rutler in person in order to meet the deadline. She can be reached by phone to arrange a time. The documents may also be mailed to Rutler in care of the Gateway Motel, 412 N. Greenwood St., Shoshone, Idaho 83352.
