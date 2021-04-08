 Skip to main content
Fugitive from Twin Falls Reentry Center caught in Minidoka County
Leonel Galvan Velgara

RUPERT — A fugitive was taken into custody Thursday in Minidoka County after he walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction Twin Falls Community Reentry Center on March 27.

According to a press release issued by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Leonel Galvan Velgara, 41, was taken into custody at noon by detectives from Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office. Isabel Najera, 39, who was with Velgara, was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive and drug-related charges.

Velgara was convicted in Cassia County for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Correction. He has been eligible from parole since Sept. 28, 2020, and his sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Sept. 26, 2022.

A second person also left the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center without permission as the same day as Velgara.

Lonnie Scott Finley

Lonnie Scott Finley was last seen about 9:30 p.m., March 27. His criminal record includes felony convictions in Ada County, Canyon County, Gem County and Elmore County for grand theft, grand theft by possession, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury/death, eluding a police officer, drawing checks without funds and possession of a controlled substance. He is white, 44 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 2, 2021. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Oct. 15, 2024.

Anyone with information on Finley should call 911, officials said.

