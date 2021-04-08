Fugitive from Twin Falls Reentry Center caught in Minidoka County

RUPERT — A fugitive was taken into custody Thursday in Minidoka County after he walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction Twin Falls Community Reentry Center on March 27.

According to a press release issued by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Leonel Galvan Velgara, 41, was taken into custody at noon by detectives from Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office. Isabel Najera, 39, who was with Velgara, was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive and drug-related charges.

Velgara was convicted in Cassia County for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Correction. He has been eligible from parole since Sept. 28, 2020, and his sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Sept. 26, 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second person also left the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center without permission as the same day as Velgara.