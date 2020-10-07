Four teens arrested in Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — Four teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a Twin Falls man wounded.

The shooting, in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, was Oct. 1. A man was shot in the hand and leg after bullets flew through his window.

Wednesday, police announced they arrested Kiara M. Metcalf, 19, charged with accessory after the fact and possession of methamphetamine; Sara M. Laub, 19, charged with accessory after the fact; Garet L. Martin, 18, charged with aggravated battery, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm; and a 15-year-old boy on charged of aggravated battery, attempted burglary and attempted robbery.

All four are Twin Falls County residents.

On Monday, a Twin Falls man was arrested in Kimberly in connection with a Sunday shooting in Twin Falls, police said.

Tyler Jay Parsons, 23, was arrested at a Kimberly home at about 10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Police said in a statement.

He is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Parsons was connected to the Sunday afternoon shooting in the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West.

