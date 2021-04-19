Fort Hall man sentenced to prison for stabbing Twin Falls man

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall man was sentenced in federal court for stabbing a Twin Falls man and leaving the victim on the side of the road.

Lance Jonathon Broncho, 19, will spend three years and four months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Monday.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered that Broncho serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, on April 6, 2020, Broncho and the victim traveled together from Twin Falls to the Fort Hall Indian reservation in the victim's van. When they arrived at Fort Hall, after midnight on April 7, Broncho stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen and then took the victim's van, leaving the victim on the side of the road.

A person driving by saw the victim and called the police, who found him injured on the side of the road. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and had surgery for his stabbing injuries.

Broncho was later interviewed and admitted stabbing the victim and taking his van.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fort Hall Police Department.