 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former Walmart employee charged with grand theft

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

TWIN FALLS — A former Walmart employee faces a charge of grand theft after taking items from the store over a monthlong period, court records show.

Amy Marie Malberg, 44, of Twin Falls took almost $4,000 worth of items ranging from cosmetics, hardware, electronics and cat food from February 20 to March 28 in 23 separate instances, court records allege. The court complaint says that during her shifts at the Twin Falls store, she would "collect items and leave without paying for them."

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26.

A public defender has been appointed for Malberg.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists just broke stable magnetic field record that held for 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News