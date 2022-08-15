Former Walmart employee charged with grand theft

TWIN FALLS — A former Walmart employee faces a charge of grand theft after taking items from the store over a monthlong period, court records show.
Amy Marie Malberg, 44, of Twin Falls took almost $4,000 worth of items ranging from cosmetics, hardware, electronics and cat food from February 20 to March 28 in 23 separate instances, court records allege. The court complaint says that during her shifts at the Twin Falls store, she would "collect items and leave without paying for them."
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26.
A public defender has been appointed for Malberg.