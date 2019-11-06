{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The former manager of a funeral home is facing felony grand theft charges after an audit found he misused about $60,000, court documents say. 

Trent Richard Stimpson, 50, of Twin Falls, used the Reynolds Funeral Home's credit card to make personal purchases, according to the documents.

Stimpson also confessed he used a company fuel card to purchase gas for his personal vehicles and allowed family members to use the card to purchase gas.

He admitted to also setting up a bank account where families could pre-pay funeral costs, but used more than $14,500 of those funds for his personal use, court documents say.

The initial report regarding Stimpson's activities, filed in November 2018, led to a seven month investigation.

Stimpson is no longer employed at the funeral home. He is free on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

