HAILEY — A jury is set to begin deliberations in the trial of the former Lincoln County sheriff Friday evening.

The defense wrapped up their case Friday afternoon at the Blaine County Courthouse, after which both defense and prosecuting attorneys made their final statements to the jury.

Then, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson gave the jurors final instructions before releasing them to deliberate a verdict.

Rene Rodriguez, 41, is charged with one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and one count of rape. The charges are from incidents that happened between 2005 and 2014, starting when the child was 9 years old, court documents say. The multiple counts appear to be for different incidents with the same girl.

It is uncertain how long the jury will be allowed to deliberate on Friday.

