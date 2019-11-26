HAILEY — A former Lincoln County sheriff is taking steps toward appealing his child sex abuse conviction, but has not decided yet if he will.
Blaine County Deputy Public Defender Cheri Hicks filed paperwork with the Fifth Judicial District Court on Monday requesting preparation of the transcript from Rene Rodriguez's jury trial.
The "transcript is necessary for the appeal of the above named Defendant," the document reads, in part.
Rodriguez was convicted of six charges by a jury on Friday.
The legal team has not decided yet if they will appeal, but they will use the transcript to evaluate the case and decide with Rodriguez, Hicks told the Times-News.
"We'll use it to analyze any appeal issues," Hicks said.
Rodriguez was convicted of one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and one count of rape by a jury of seven men and six women after a four-day trial.
He faces up to life in prison.
The transcript will be prepared at taxpayer's expense, with Rodriguez listed in the document as indigent. He"currently cannot afford to pay for the transcript," the request says.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.
