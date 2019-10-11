TWIN FALLS — A former Lincoln County sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age.
Rene Rodriguez, 41, appeared before Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr. on Friday afternoon for an initial hearing on the felony charge.
Rodriguez was charged earlier this year in Blaine County with seven felonies: two counts of rape, sexual abuse of a minor child under the age of 16 and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16, according to court documents. The incidents occurred between 2005 and 2014, starting when the child was 9 years old, and took place in Twin Falls, Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties.
The Twin Falls County indictment has been ordered sealed, and no hearing date has been set.
Rodriguez remains in custody in the Twin Falls County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Rodriguez was arrested by Idaho State Police April 5 and charged in Blaine County with seven felonies: two counts of rape, sexual abuse of a minor child under the age of 16 and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16, according to court documents.
Rodriguez formally resigned as sheriff three days after his arrest. Rodriguez is a former Blaine County deputy, and stepped into the role of Lincoln County Sheriff in 2016. If convicted on the charges, he could face multiple life sentences.
