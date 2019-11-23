{{featured_button_text}}
HAILEY — The jury deliberating sex abuse charges against the former Lincoln County sheriff delivered a verdict late Friday night.

Rene Rodriguez, 41, was found guilty of all six counts he faced.

The jury began deliberations shortly after 5 p.m. according to Scott Graf of the Idaho Attorney General's office.

The verdict was delivered at approximately 10 p.m., Graf confirmed via email.

Rodriguez was charged with one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and one count of rape. The charges are from incidents that happened between 2005 and 2014, starting when the child was 9 years old, court documents say. The multiple counts appear to be for different incidents with the same girl.

The maximum sentence for the lewd conduct and rape charges is life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

