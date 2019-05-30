JEROME — A woman charged with stabbing a man in front of three children will undergo a psychological evaluation.
Tawna Day Huttanus, 36, appeared before Magistrate Judge John B. Lothspeich at the Jerome County Judicial Annex Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing but gave up her right to have the hearing. Preliminary hearings generally decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to take a case to a trial.
Huttanus is charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, injury to a child, domestic violence-traumatic injury in the presence of a child and attempted first-degree murder. She was released on house arrest.
Huttanus was a third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Jerome. Jerome Joint School District Superintendent Dale Layne said she is on administrative leave.
On April 14, police were called to a home on 10th Avenue East in Jerome for a report of a man covered in blood. The man told police and witnesses that someone was trying to kill him and his baby was inside the house. The witness said the man was carrying two children. Another person who called police said he went to the house and found Huttanus on the living room floor with a knife and a baby, the affidavit said. The witness stayed with Huttanus until police arrived. Police found Huttanus inside the house, sitting in a crib, holding the baby and a large kitchen knife, the affidavit said. An officer eventually was able to hold Huttanus’ hand, preventing her from hurting herself or the baby, and pried the knife out of her hand.
Thursday, Huttanus' attorney, Steven McRae, told the court, "As indicated at our prior hearings, my client's psychological well-being has always been a concern in this case."
McRae added that one of the agreements between the prosecution and the defense regarding the waiver, in order to gather additional information and benefit possible future plea negotiations, would be for the district court to order a psychological evaluation for Huttanus. The results of the evaluation would be confidential between the prosecution and the defense, as well, McRae said.
"I wanted to see how my client was doing in going through counseling," McRae said. "So far, she's been doing much better."
McRae expressed concern about Huttanus' ability to aid him with her defense, though he explained she is able to understand the proceedings so far. The psychological evaluation, as McRae told Lothspeich, will help him to ease any other concerns before a potential trial.
Huttanus will be arraigned June 17 in Jerome County District Court.
