JEROME — The former sheriff of Jerome County has pleaded guilty to one felony count of misuse of public funds.
Doug McFall accepted a plea deal Wednesday, the same day a jury trial was set to begin, a spokesman for the state Attorney General's Office told the Times-News in an email.
As part of the agreement, the state will dismiss two additional misdemeanor counts of petit theft. McFall will pay restitution.
A criminal complaint from the Attorney General's Office at the time the charges were first filed accused McFall of using Jerome County money for personal expenses in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
He has pleaded guilty to one of the allegations against him, defense attorney Doug Nelson said: using a $79 Costco Reward Certificate belonging to the county to buy a gun safe that he first put in the sheriff's office but later brought back to his own home.
"It was just that one part I couldn't get around," Nelson said. "He did it and he admitted to it."
McFall has said he didn't realize at the time that the Costco rebate check belonged to the county and believed it was from his personal Costco card.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
he just needs to get a sentence like everybody else he better not get probation because you know if it was anybody else they wouldn't get probation they would do time and then probation and no drinking and no drugs no leaving the state cost of supervision all that he needs to get that he needs to be get a sentence like any other citizen.
I agree tejano51. He should be treated like anyone else. "Anyone else," is probably entitled to a with held sentence. One per lifetime. It's up to the Judge. We'll see, but don't be surprised if he walks away with a with-held and has to pay restitution. With helds pretty much suck. They used to be used all the time, not so much anymore. But if john doe citizen deserves one a life time, so should he.
But I agree with you.
