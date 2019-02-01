BOISE — A former Jerome County sheriff will spend three years on probation and must perform 100 hours of community service for misusing public money.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that Doug McFall, 61, was sentenced Friday by Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson
McFall pleaded guilty in November.
McFall was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, $393 in restitution and court costs.
The judge suspended a one to three year prison sentence, but if he fails on probation, McFall could end up serving the time. The judge also suspended a 60-day jail sentence.
An investigation revealed that while still serving as sheriff McFall used a county-owned $79 Costco Reward Certificate to assist in the personal purchase of a gun safe. McFall has said he didn’t realize at the time that the Costco rebate check belonged to the county and believed it was from his personal Costco card.
The case was investigated by the Attorney General's Office. Deputy Attorney General David Morse of the OAG’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.
The Attorney General’s Office began investigating McFall around the same time that a former lieutenant with the sheriff’s office was accused of taking money meant for undercover drug buys. The former lieutenant, Dan Kennedy, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misuse of public funds in September 2017. He served six months of unsupervised probation.
