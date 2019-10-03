{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Martin L. Peterson, a figure in Idaho politics for five decades, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

A press release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office said that Peterson, 76, is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material. The investigation was performed by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Boise Police Department and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Among other positions, Peterson served on U.S. Sen. Frank Church’s staff, on former Gov. Butch Otter’s transition team, as the executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities and on the Idaho Humanities Council, per his page on the Idaho Humanities Council website. He was also the budget director for former Govs. John Evans and Cecil Andrus, and has served as an assistant to several University of Idaho presidents.

Peterson has been a longtime community member of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. He has been removed from the board until this case has been adjudicated.

