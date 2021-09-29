Former Idaho legislator was returning from Central America when arrested in Georgia

“Obviously, there’s some speculation that he was on the run,” Cox said, but von Ehlinger was “certainly not on the run. We’ve been in contact with officials the entire time.”

Cox said he was in contact with Boise police just days after von Ehlinger contacted him, and Cox told authorities when von Ehlinger was slated to return to Idaho.

Von Ehlinger was booked into the Clayton County jail in Georgia at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to court records. The jail is located in Jonesboro, which is south of Atlanta. As of Wednesday, jail records showed he was still in custody at the facility. Cox said Wednesday that he spoke with von Ehlinger prior to the press conference.

Cox explained that the warrant for von Ehlinger’s arrest, which was signed by an Ada County judge, was supposed to be a book-and-release warrant, where no bond payment is needed. This type of warrant would allow someone to enter a jail, go through the booking process, and then be released.