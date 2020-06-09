Former Idaho corrections officer accused of having sexual contact with prison inmate
0 comments

Former Idaho corrections officer accused of having sexual contact with prison inmate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A former corrections officer with the Idaho Department of Correction was booked into jail on Friday on accusations of having sexual contact with an inmate at the state prison.

Miranda Ackerman, 29, of Nampa, is charged with suspicion of felony sexual contact with an inmate and with a misdemeanor for allegedly bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began their investigation in late April after being contacted by IDOC officials.

“They developed evidence Ackerman, who was working ... at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, had illegal sexual contact on more than one occasion with a male inmate who was working in the area of the prison where inmates get their hair cut,” said sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr.

The contact occurred in February and March, and detectives also allege that she gave the inmate explicit photos.

IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said Ackerman resigned from her position on April 3.

Detectives interviewed Ackerman in April and sent their report to prosecutors, and a warrant was issued on Thursday, Orr said.

Ackerman turned herself in at the Ada County Jail on Friday, and was booked and then released on her own recognizance. She’s set for an arraignment on Tuesday morning.

Miranda Ackerman

Miranda Ackerman

 Ada County Jail
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News