Former Gooding police officer sentenced for drug possession

BOISE — A former Gooding Police officer was sentenced Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance.

Samantha E. White, 26, was placed on probation for three years, ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs, and must serve 100 hours of community service.

She pleaded guilty in December.

An investigation revealed in December 2018 that White, at the time an officer with the Gooding Police Department, arranged to receive a package containing hydrocodone pills from a family member in Salmon. White’s mother, Charlotte A. White, was prosecuted in Lemhi County. Charlotte White was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced in January 2019.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the Gooding County case against Samantha White. The Salmon Police Department, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation.

