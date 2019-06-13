TWIN FALLS — A former Twin Falls County deputy prosecutor has been sentenced for driving under the influence.
Michelle Agee, 28, pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference on Tuesday before Fifth District Judge Mark Ingram.
Ingram issued a withheld judgment for one year, according to a press release from the Idaho Attorney General's office. Agee will have her driving privileges suspended for 90 days, and an interlock device must be installed on any vehicle she drives until June 11, 2020. She must complete 50 hours of community service within six months, and is prohibited from consuming alcohol.
Agee was arrested on March 22 by Twin Falls police on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence. She resigned her position as deputy prosecutor that same week.
Because of Agee's position, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs requested a special prosecutor for her case, which was then assigned to Deputy Attorney General David Morse, according to court records. Judges who had interacted with her as part of cases in Twin Falls recused themselves, as well, leading to the case being assigned to Ingram.
