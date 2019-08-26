BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former Blaine County deputy convicted of felony grand theft.
The ruling against Chad Schiermeier, 43, was released Monday by the court.
Schiermeier was charged with one count of grand theft and five counts of misuse of public funds by a public officer or employee in the case filed in October 2016. In his position as manager of the Blaine County DARE/PAL program, it was found he made considerable cash ATM withdrawals of program funds and purchased expensive items unrelated to his job.
You have free articles remaining.
After being found guilty by a jury after his August 2017 trial, Schiermeier was sentenced to between six and 14 years in prison.
Schiermeier filed an appeal, arguing the State had not proven the elements of grand theft beyond a reasonable doubt and the sentence imposed was excessively harsh, court documents said.
The Supreme Court, however, ruled that substantial evidence supported Schiermeier's conviction and the sentence was appropriate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.