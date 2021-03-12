Former Bellevue Marshal sentenced for marijuana edibles charge

BELLEVUE — The former Bellevue Marshal will avoid jail time for a charge of marijuana possession.

William Ross Scaggs was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail, but Fifth District Judge Mark Ingram suspended 178 days of the sentence and gave Scaggs credit for two days previously served. The judge also ordered one year of unsupervised probation, 100 hours of community service and $300 reimbursement to Idaho State Police Forensic Services. The court also ordered and then suspended a $1,000 fine.

Blaine County marshal arrested on marijuana delivery charge William R. Scaggs, 36, was arrested Tuesday night at the Blaine County Sheriff's Office in Hailey.

Scaggs pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge just prior to his sentencing.

"An investigation revealed that on Oct. 13, while employed as city marshal in Bellevue, Scaggs possessed and shared edible marijuana products with a fellow law enforcement officer," Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement. "The second officer was working in coordination with Idaho State Police in an undercover capacity."

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0