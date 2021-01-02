Former 3% of Idaho founder must pay more than $110,000 in restitution owed to clients

FRUITLAND — A district judge ordered Brandon Curtiss, founder of the 3% of Idaho militia, to pay more than $110,000 in restitution to the victims of his theft.

Curtiss, 46, of Fruitland, took the money from clients and customers through his business called Curtiss Property Management. He pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count of grand theft. His plea agreement allowed that restitution would be ordered for all victims of the charged and dismissed cases.

Curtiss was one person who led a group of armed men who set up a security perimeter during a standoff at Oregon’s Malheur Wildlife Refuge, involving Emmett resident Ammon Bundy.

A two-day restitution hearing was held in September, and Ada County District Judge Peter Barton stated he would release a written ruling on the amount of restitution at a later date, according to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, Barton ordered restitution in the amount of $94,846.53, for 13 of Curtiss’ victims. Five other victims were previously awarded restitution by Barton.

The total restitution ordered for all victims was $111,057.47.