DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KETCHUM — A Monday afternoon fire on Bald Mountain was caused by a piece of mowing equipment, a ranger with the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday. 

The machine went up in flames at about 3:30 p.m. during a routine mowing of ski runs, Ketchum District Ranger Kurt Nelson told the Times-News. The fire was reported in the Lower College area. 

"The fire started on the mowing machine and then it caught the grass on fire," Nelson said. 

The man operating the machine was treated for some smoke inhalation, Nelson said. He was taken to the hospital and checked out, then released. 

The fire was less than half an acre in size and only affected grass on the ski run, Nelson said. He was unable to say exactly how long it took to put the fire out, but said there was a "fairly rapid response" from fire crews.

"They were able to catch it really quick," Nelson said. 

He said he did not know what caused the mowing machine to catch fire. 

The Forest Service, Sun Valley Fire Department, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Ketchum Fire Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Office all responded.  

