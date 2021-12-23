Florida man arrested in Gooding County for breaking into cars in Boise, police say

BOISE — A Florida man suspected of breaking into cars in Boise has been arrested and booked into Elmore County Jail on suspicion of multiple felonies, according to Boise Police.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Boise Police responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins by a person smashing car windows and stealing items from inside in Southeast Boise, according to a news release. The break-ins occurred in the 800 block of E. Park Center Boulevard.

A suspect left the scene, but a description of the vehicle was given to police, and it was located later near Findley Avenue and Federal Way.

“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but it fled at a high rate of speed,” the release said. “In the meantime, investigators received information about an ongoing investigation in Eagle with the same suspect vehicle.”

After learning the vehicle was traveling east through Gooding County, Idaho State Police located the vehicle near Bliss. Following a pursuit, a 23-year-old man from Miami Gardens, Florida, was arrested near Idaho Highway 30 and Interstate 84, the release said.

He was booked into Elmore County Jail on Monday for charges of eluding an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft. He is also wanted for outstanding charges in the state of Florida, according to the Elmore County Jail website. Boise Police have also obtained a warrant for seven counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft, and one felony count of eluding law enforcement.

He was initially booked under a false identity. He is being held on a $250,000 warrant from Boise and a $50,000 bail from Elmore County.

Police are also looking for a second suspect believed to have been involved in the burglaries, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0