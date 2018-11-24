TWIN FALLS — Dozens of inmates at the Twin Falls County Jail were evacuated from an annex building Saturday when inmates and deputies smelled something burning.
An inmate reported to deputies that he smelled something hot or burning but deputies couldn't find the source.
Deputies moved the 32 men who are housed in the annex building and 16 women who are housed in the next annex over. All the inmates were moved before any smoke or flames were seen in the building, a statement from the jail said.
Some of the displaced inmates will be moved to Jerome and Cassia County jails temporarily.
Twin Falls Fire Department responded, and the extent of the damage and cause of the fire was unknown Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.