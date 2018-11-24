Try 3 months for $3
Twin Falls County Jail stock
Buy Now

The outside of the James R. Munn Criminal Justice Facility in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Dozens of inmates at the Twin Falls County Jail were evacuated from an annex building Saturday when inmates and deputies smelled something burning.

An inmate reported to deputies that he smelled something hot or burning but deputies couldn't find the source.

Deputies moved the 32 men who are housed in the annex building and 16 women who are housed in the next annex over. All the inmates were moved before any smoke or flames were seen in the building, a statement from the jail said.

Some of the displaced inmates will be moved to Jerome and Cassia County jails temporarily.

Twin Falls Fire Department responded, and the extent of the damage and cause of the fire was unknown Friday afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Load comments