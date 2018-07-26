OWYHEE COUNTY — A blaze 12 miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs has grown but “calmed significantly” since Wednesday night, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday morning.
The Bruneau Fire was estimated at 57,300 acres as of 6 p.m. Thursday, an increase from 51,000 acres the previous evening. The fire is burning grass and brush between the Bruneau and Jarbidge River Canyons, with most of the activity in the bottom of the canyons.
The BLM doesn’t have an expected containment or control time for the lightning-caused fire, spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said, and several structures that are part of nearby ranches, including some owned by the Diamond A Ranch, are still in danger.
But weather conditions Thursday were expected to be better for firefighting.
“We don’t have the thunderstorms clapping overhead like we had yesterday or the day before,” Brizendine said.
Brizendine said the fire was “significantly calmer” Thursday due to the weather and the amount of resources the BLM was able to dedicate to the blaze.
As of Thursday morning there were three dozers, 13 engines, one fuel truck, one camp crew, two water tenders, multiple aircraft, and the Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) on scene.
“Even though the remoteness of this fire makes travel difficult, we were able to send a lot of stuff out there,” Brizendine said. “That made a big difference.”
The fire was first reported Tuesday. Fire managers estimate that the fire is about 30 percent contained.
Meanwhile, the Cat Fire continues to burn grass and brush directly west of the Bruneau Fire, on the other side of Bruneau Canyon. The Cat Fire was also reported Tuesday and caused by lightning.
The fires have burned together in some areas but are being managed as separate fires, Brizendine said. The Twin Falls BLM office is fighting the Bruneau Fire, while the Boise office handles the Cat Fire.
The Cat Fire was about 25,600 acres as of Thursday morning, according to Boise-based BLM spokesman Jared Jablonski. Containment is estimated for 6 p.m. Thursday.
There are 10 engines, two hand crews, one water tender and two dozers on scene, Jablonski said. Air resources are being shared between the two fires.
