Guppies Fire
Firefighters respond to a blaze Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Guppies Hot Rod Grille in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Investigators were not able to determine the cause of a fire that severely damaged a Twin Falls restaurant Sunday night, Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda said Friday. 

The blaze at Guppies Hot Rod Grille started in a room behind the kitchen, where the restaurant kept a clothes washer and dryer, Lauda said. It does not appear to be a case of arson or an electrical fire. But how the fire began will likely remain a mystery. 

"We’ve got the area of origin," Lauda said. "I just can’t figure out 100 percent exactly why." 

The State Fire Marshal's office sent three people to help the Twin Falls Fire Department with the investigation, Lauda said.

The investigation has officially been closed. 

Fire crews responded to the blaze at Guppies Hot Rod Grille shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and stayed on scene well into Monday morning. The fire was contained to Guppies, and surrounding businesses sustained only minor damage. 

The most severe damage was to the rear half of the restaurant, where the kitchen is, though the front also sustained smoke and heat damage. There were no injuries reported and nobody was believed to be in the building when the fire started.

Guppies has said on social media that it plans to rebuild. 

The restaurant's owners announced in a Facebook post Thursday that they have created a benefit fund through D.L. Evans Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can make a deposit in Guppies's "Rise From the Ashes" account. 

"Our hearts are swelled with the love and concern that has been coming at us by the minute," the Facebook post said. 

