Bellevue house fire

A house at 124 Gannett Road, south of Bellevue, sustained severe damage in a fire the morning of Sept. 14. 

 COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BELLEVUE — The investigation into what caused a fatal house fire in Bellevue on Friday is expected to take at least another two weeks, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday. 

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire at 124 Gannett Road started, Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told the Times-News, though they have ruled out the possibility of arson. The fire is thought to have originated in the northwest corner of the house's garage early Friday morning. 

"We're just reviewing the evidence and discussing," Sandahl said. "There's more information we've got to seek out." 

Earnest Patrick Barker, 75, was killed in the blaze. His wife, 74-year-old Irene Faye Barker, was also inside the house when the fire began, but managed to get out. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation by a relative after being treated on the scene. 

Fire crews from Wood River, Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum responded to the blaze just after 6 a.m. Friday, but first responders weren’t able to enter the house right away because the fire was so severe.

Investigators found Barker’s remains inside the house later that afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The sheriff's office is investigating Barker's death. 

