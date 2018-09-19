BELLEVUE — The investigation into what caused a fatal house fire in Bellevue on Friday is expected to take at least another two weeks, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday.
Investigators have not yet determined how the fire at 124 Gannett Road started, Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told the Times-News, though they have ruled out the possibility of arson. The fire is thought to have originated in the northwest corner of the house's garage early Friday morning.
"We're just reviewing the evidence and discussing," Sandahl said. "There's more information we've got to seek out."
Earnest Patrick Barker, 75, was killed in the blaze. His wife, 74-year-old Irene Faye Barker, was also inside the house when the fire began, but managed to get out. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation by a relative after being treated on the scene.
Fire crews from Wood River, Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum responded to the blaze just after 6 a.m. Friday, but first responders weren’t able to enter the house right away because the fire was so severe.
Investigators found Barker’s remains inside the house later that afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff's office is investigating Barker's death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.