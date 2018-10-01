Buhl Fire
Firefighters from seven different towns respond to a structure fire Thursday at B&L Meats in Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BUHL — A blaze that damaged two Buhl businesses Thursday was caused by a motor malfunction in a butcher shop's smoker, the Idaho State Fire Marshal said.

The fire, which has been ruled an accident, began in the smokehouse of B&L Meats, Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl confirmed Monday. Sandahl said the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a motor in the smoker. 

B&L Meats owner Cliff Rediker previously told the Times-News that he had put a load of pepperoni in the smokehouse Thursday afternoon and gone back inside the shop’s main building when the power went out. When he went outside, Rediker said, he saw 12-foot flames coming from the smokehouse.

It took fire crews roughly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze. The butcher shop sustained severe damage. Neighboring restaurant La Plaza also sustained some damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owners of B&L Meats cover the cost of the damage. 

