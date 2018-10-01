BUHL — A blaze that damaged two Buhl businesses Thursday was caused by a motor malfunction in a butcher shop's smoker, the Idaho State Fire Marshal said.
The fire, which has been ruled an accident, began in the smokehouse of B&L Meats, Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl confirmed Monday. Sandahl said the fire was caused by a mechanical failure of a motor in the smoker.
B&L Meats owner Cliff Rediker previously told the Times-News that he had put a load of pepperoni in the smokehouse Thursday afternoon and gone back inside the shop’s main building when the power went out. When he went outside, Rediker said, he saw 12-foot flames coming from the smokehouse.
It took fire crews roughly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze. The butcher shop sustained severe damage. Neighboring restaurant La Plaza also sustained some damage.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owners of B&L Meats cover the cost of the damage.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.