Twin Falls City Hall
City Hall is seen at dusk Aug. 6 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls has narrowed its search for a city attorney down to three candidates, the city said Friday.

Eric Krening, Shayne Nope, and Aaron Piñon were chosen from a pool of seven candidates. 

A panel will interview the three candidates Oct. 19. 

The City Council approved a month-to-month contract Sept. 17 with Fritz Wonderlich to continue serving as the city attorney until a replacement can be found. The city is moving its attorney services in-house.

“We started working on that transition five years ago,” Wonderlich said.

He believes doing the services in-house will have a better chance of longevity with a future city attorney. At age 65, Wonderlich plans to retire. He’s been Twin Falls’ attorney since 1983, except for a two-year period when he went strictly into private practice.

