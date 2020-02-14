{{featured_button_text}}
Police end pursuit at Washington and Addison

A Filer police vehicle and a Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicle pin a car in place after a pursuit Friday at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A Filer Police pursuit ended Friday afternoon with a crash in Twin Falls.

The chase involved the Filer department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Filer Police said in a Facebook post.

It ended with a Filer Police car and a Sheriff’s Office SUV pinning in a red SUV at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North in Twin Falls.

Filer police said there were no injuries to any department personnel.

No other information was immediately available.

