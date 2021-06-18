 Skip to main content
Filer pair arrested in Oasis robbery case
Filer pair arrested in Oasis robbery case

201772027_10158661935449926_7978528628355981416_n.jpg

TWIN FALLS — Two Filer residents were arrested Friday after a robbery at an Oasis Stop 'N Go early Thursday.

Tyrell Hall, 33, and Janel Johnson, 27, were taken into custody without incident, Twin Falls Police said.

About 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said, the Oasis at 515 Washington St. N. was robbed. A man was seen fleeing from the gas station in a black sedan, police said.

Thursday, police posted asking for the public's help in identifying the people in surveillance footage. Friday, police said they had identified the two and arrested them.

Hall was arraigned Friday in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court on charges of robbery, destruction of evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. It did not appear that Johnson had been to court.

