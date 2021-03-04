Filer man sentenced to 3 years for possessing child pornography

BOISE – A 31-year-old Filer man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Thursday.

Scott Nice pleaded guilty to the charge on March 6, 2020.

U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Nice to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, between Jan. 30, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2019, law enforcement computers operated by the FBI and Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force downloaded several files of child pornography that were made available by Nice’s computer via a peer-to-peer network.

A federal magistrate judge issued a search warrant for Nice’s Filer residence. FBI and ICAC members executed the search warrant and seized a laptop computer from Nice’s residence. A forensic examination of the computer revealed files of child pornography anime and internet history showing that the computer had been used to view child pornography videos. Nice admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography and child pornography anime.