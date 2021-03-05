Filer man sentenced for sexual exploitation of children

BOISE – A Filer man will serve 24 years in federal prison after sending an undercover FBI agent photos of himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.

Michael Robert Gorley, 29, of Filer, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 24 years and four months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Gorley to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Gorley pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12, 2020.

According to court records, Gorley admitted to communicating with an individual on Kik Messenger on June 3 and 4, 2019, regarding the exchange of sexually explicit images of children. Unbeknownst to Gorley, the person he was communicating with was an undercover FBI task force officer from Washington, D.C. During those communications, Gorley sent the undercover agent several photographs depicting Gorley and a 4-year-old child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

