Filer man sentenced for sexual exploitation of children

BOISE – A Filer man will serve 24 years in federal prison after sending an undercover FBI agent photos of himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.
Michael Robert Gorley, 29, of Filer, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 24 years and four months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Gorley to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Gorley pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12, 2020.
According to court records, Gorley admitted to communicating with an individual on Kik Messenger on June 3 and 4, 2019, regarding the exchange of sexually explicit images of children. Unbeknownst to Gorley, the person he was communicating with was an undercover FBI task force officer from Washington, D.C. During those communications, Gorley sent the undercover agent several photographs depicting Gorley and a 4-year-old child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to court records, FBI in Washington D.C. identified an IP address used by Gorley as located in Gooding, and forwarded the information to FBI in Boise. FBI in Boise began investigating on June 5, 2019, and identified Gorley as the individual who sent the images. On June 6, 2019, FBI contacted Gorley at his residence in Filer, and Gorley admitted that he had produced the sexually explicit images with the 4-year-old child using his cellphone, and then sent the images to another individual over the internet.
As a result of his conviction, Gorley will be required to register as a sex offender. Judge Nye also ordered the forfeiture of the cellphone used in the commission of the offense.
This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Filer Police Department.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.
Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter was so badly abused that doctors think she might never fully recover.
The victim, who remains a member of the church, is seeking $5.5 million in damages.
A Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Idhao has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police officer and a criminal prosecutor, authorities said.
An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.
Police in Spokane, Washington, have arrested a man in connection with the defacing of a synagogue with swastikas earlier this month.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
Eastern Idaho typically sees two to three fatal shootings a year. The past week, however, has seen an unprecedented level of gun violence.
A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello.
Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records say the man told an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl that he preferred females in the sixth grade.
A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.
The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.
Three Magic Valley people are charged with attempted first-degree murder after a fight at a Cassia County residence ended in gunfire.
The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Nearly 25 years after the rape and murder of Angie Dodge, justice will be served.
An Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed a man who turned out to not be the suspect police were looking for.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had received an autopsy report for Tammy Daybell's body, more than a year after her remains were exhumed.
An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.
Two Boise teenagers have been charged with poaching in connection with dozens of duck carcasses dumped behind a Garden City business last month.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information after two wolves were reportedly poached near the Oregon border.
Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.
Police are searching for those responsible for making quite the mess Monday morning in a Boise park while defacing an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.