TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County sheriff's deputies were in a short pursuit that began about noon Thursday when a man failed to yield at a traffic stop. The deputy recognized the driver as Jeremy S. Asay, 40, of Filer, and knew there was a warrant for his arrest, officials said.
The pursuit began on Addison Avenue West near Martin Street and continued east and south on multiple roads. Kimberly Officers and Idaho State Police assisted.
A Twin Falls deputy used a PIT maneuver at 3035 North and 3500 East. A PIT maneuver is when police force a car to turn sideways suddenly by bumping the rear bumper.
The car came to a stop, and Asay ran into a nearby field where he was apprehended at 12:20 p.m, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Asay is being held in the Twin Falls County jail on charges of felony eluding and felony injury to a child. Deputies say a 17-year-old was in the car at the time. He is also being held on a warrant for grand theft with a $150,000 bond.
