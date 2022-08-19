Filer man accused of attempted strangulation, assault

FILER — A man faces multiple felony charges after he tried to strangle his wife with a sweater, court documents say. Later that day he threatened his wife and two others with a knife.

Police say Jorge Cruz-Ruiz, 37, of Filer got into an argument with his wife Thursday afternoon that led him to strangle her and afterward throw her to the ground and kick her.

Later that night, he threatened the woman with a kitchen knife as he stood over her, police say, and his wife escaped through a window. Police say Cruz-Ruiz also threatening two males — one of them his brother — with the knife.

When questioned by police, Cruz-Ruiz admitted to slapping his wife and he said some of the knife incidents were self-defense, court records say.

Cruz-Ruiz faces one count of attempted strangulation, one count of battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 2.