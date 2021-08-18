Female staffer beaten by inmate in Idaho Department of Correction prison south of Boise

BOISE — For over a month, Idaho Department of Correction employees have been pleading for lawmakers to help fix their staffing shortages before someone got hurt. Last week, someone did.

An inmate on Aug. 9 followed a female staffer and struck her in the face and head before officers responded at a prison south of Boise, according to interviews and a document reviewed by the Idaho Statesman.

James Du Toit, a corrections sergeant, on Facebook described the woman as a paralegal who has needed two surgeries so far to repair facial fractures. Du Toit declined to comment further, but in his post, he called it a “prison staffing emergency” that taxpayers will ultimately have to pay for. The attack occurred at the Idaho State Correctional Center, one of the department’s largest facilities in Kuna that has struggled with understaffing recently.

“The fact that an inexperienced job applicant can make as much, or more, at those other jobs as they can working in our prisons is why we close so many of our tower posts — especially at night — why we STILL don’t have visiting or chapel services, or why our residents are only protected by half the staff our own depleted schedules require,” Du Toit wrote on Tuesday.