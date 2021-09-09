Federal probe, long trial of Idaho family’s cellphone business stumbles in court

BOISE — After a 10-week trial, a jury did not convict on any charges an Idaho family accused of running a counterfeit electronics operation. But this may not be the end of the case.

A federal jury deadlocked or entered not guilty verdicts on all counts for eight members of the Babichenko family Sept. 2, as the court deemed a mistrial on dozens of charges. The jury did not reach a guilty verdict on any charge.

The eight people who faced the jury’s verdicts were Pavel, Piotr, Timofey, Kristina and Natalya Babichenko; David Bibikov; Anna Iyerusalimets; and Mikhail Iyerusalimets. One other person — Gennady Babichenko — had his charges dismissed while the trial was ongoing.

One member of the family, Natalya Babichenko, was found not guilty on all charges she faced.

In the federal court system, a jury must unanimously decide on a guilty or not guilty verdict. If the jurors can’t unanimously agree, the jury deadlocks and no verdict is reached. A deadlocked verdict is also known as a hung jury. If a jury cannot find a verdict on specific charge, those charges remain active and another trial can take place at a later date.

A spokesperson for the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office — the prosecuting agency on the case — declined to comment on the jury results.