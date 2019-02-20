BOISE — A federal jury has convicted a 31-year-old Twin Falls man who was trafficking marijuana and shot a handgun at a police officer in January 2018 in Shoshone, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Wednesday.
Jesus Javier Malagon was convicting of unlawfully possessing firearms as a felon, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to the drug trafficking crime.
Malagon was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2018, according to a statement from Davis' office. A trial last week began Feb. 11 and concluded Friday when the jury returned a verdict.
During a traffic stop Jan. 30, 2018, in Shoshone, Malagon fled and a high-speed pursuit with police ensued, according to the statement. Malagon eventually crashed his vehicle.
When a police officer approached Malagon after the crash, Malagon shot a 9 millimeter handgun at the police officer, the statement says. The officer immediately returned fire, striking Malagon multiple times and giving him non-life threatening injuries.
In a search of Malagon’s vehicle, police found the 9 millimeter handgun, a .38 caliber revolver, multiple pounds of marijuana and other items showing Malagon was distributing marijuana, according to the statement.
Malagon has a prior felony conviction for manufacturing marijuana and is prohibited from possessing firearms, the statement says.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 9 before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.
Malagon could face up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, up to 10 years and at least four years of supervised release for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (enhanced by Malagon’s prior marijuana manufacturing conviction), and at least 10 years and up to life in prison and up to five years of supervised release for using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to the drug trafficking crime.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Shoshone Police Department; Gooding County Sheriff’s Office; and the Critical Incident Task Force, which included Idaho State Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Police Department.
The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.