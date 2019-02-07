BOISE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into suspicious letters mailed to several of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s offices in Idaho.
“Pocatello fire crews and HAZMAT team checked out a suspicious letter that was sent to several offices of Sen. Jim Risch this morning. The letters were sent by mail to several of the senator’s offices located in Boise, Twin Falls, and the second floor of Omni Building in Pocatello,” KIFI/KIDK reported on Wednesday.
Kaylin Minton, the senator’s spokeswoman, confirmed to the Statesman on Thursday that his Downtown Boise office, 350 N. Ninth St., received one of the letters.
“I’m not authorized to say anything more,” Minton said.
Boise Fire Department spokesperson Char Jackson told the Statesman, “We responded on Feb. 4 to support USPS and the FBI.”
