FBI, Idaho agencies investigating death of DUI suspect in Owyhee County near Nevada

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUCK VALLEY RESERVATION — The FBI and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies investigating an incident in southern Owyhee County that left a man dead last week and an Idaho State Police trooper on administrative leave.

On July 9, a 911 call was made reporting a possible DUI case involving a man driving an RV near the Idaho-Nevada state line on Idaho 51 on the Duck Valley Reservation, according to a news release from ISP.

An ISP trooper was called to help federal agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the call. The driver — a 57-year-old Nevada resident whose name was not released by authorities — was pulled over and given field sobriety tests, which he reportedly failed. Because the alleged DUI was taking place on a state highway with a nontribal person, the Bureau of Indian Affairs contacted ISP to help.

When the trooper arrived, the DUI investigation continued, according to the release. Officers found “additional evidence” that led to the driver being taken into custody.

According to ISP, the man was allowed to re-enter the RV because he said he needed to care for his dog — the only other occupant of the RV — before being taken to jail. It’s not clear whether he had been officially arrested or handcuffed at that point.