JEROME — A Jerome woman says a two men tried to kidnap her son Friday evening.
Lissa Burlington posted on Facebook that two white men in a white minivan with no rear license plate drove past her home in Jerome on Friday around 9:45 p.m. One of the men had a clean-shaven head, Burlington wrote.
Her son was riding his bike when the van pulled up next to him with the sliding door open, she said. One of the men grabbed the boy’s arm, but the boy screamed, jerked away and ran. When Burlington reached the street, she reported seeing the van slamming the sliding door town Seventh Avenue East toward North Davis Street. Burlington wrote that her oldest son followed the van on his own bicycle and saw the car turn toward Main Street.
Burlington said she reported the incident to police, but Jerome Police declined to comment on the incident when contacted by the Times-News Saturday.
