TWIN FALLS — Tipped off by Facebook, police have charged a local man with having sex with a 15-year-old.
According to court documents, Sean Thomas Benitez, 22, of Twin Falls was charged with four counts of felony rape of a girl under the age of 16 while he was older than 18, and one felony count of enticement of a child through the use of the internet or another communication device. Benitez also faces one misdemeanor count of disseminating material harmful to minors.
The complaint warrant, filed Feb. 13 by Twin Falls Police Officer Eric Strassner, states that Facebook submitted a report of apparent sexual involvement between Benitez and an extended relative to the CyberTipline of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which, in turn, forwarded the report to the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Idaho Attorney General's Office. The Attorney General's office forwarded the report to Twin Falls police.
Facebook's cyber tip details numerous Facebook messages between the girl and Benitez, who used his personal Facebook account and a separate account under the name of "Peter Parker." The report contains a half-dozen pages of sexually explicit details, including conversations between the two about their age difference and their relationship.
Strassner was assigned to the investigation on Jan. 8, his report says. The following day, he spoke to the girl and her father.
The girl admitted to Strassner that "she willingly had sex with Mr. Benitez because she did not want to be forced into it," the report says.
On Feb. 1, Benitez was incarcerated in the Twin Falls County Jail for a probation violation, said Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Strassner spoke with Benitez in jail on Feb. 4 and Feb. 7. Benitez initially denied having a sexual relationship with the girl, then admitted he had intercourse four times with the girl, corroborating her statement.
Benitez also said he sent a photo of himself — in which his penis is visible — to the girl, the report said.
The girl acknowledged it was Benitez in the photo and said Benitez has, in the past, sent nude photos of himself to her 17-year-old sister and to her mother.
Benitez is being held on a $75,000. His preliminary hearing is March 1.
