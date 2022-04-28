Eyewitness testifies against Heyburn man charged with 1st-degree murder

RUPERT — The first day of a preliminary hearing for a Heyburn man charged with first-degree murder was filled with the grisly details of how Julio Lopez was hit in the head with a heavy object and burned on Jan. 2 — and an eyewitness account by a roommate who later came forward to police and said he watched it happen.

Lopez, who was a 41-year-old Heyburn man, was shot in the head with a .22 caliber gun.

Kalob W. Morrison, 33, is also charged with destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify authorities of a death and three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

An online hearing was held Thursday to schedule the second day of the preliminary hearing, which will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

During a preliminary hearing, a prosecutor presents evidence against a defendant and a judge decides if it is sufficient to move the case to district court.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said in a previous interview that Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, will also be charged, but he is currently being held on other federal charges.

On Wednesday, Mini-Cassia Misdemeanor Probation Director Amber Prewitt presented a map of the Morrison residence which showed pings from Lopez’s ankle monitor, which was found where his leg would have been at the burn scene. She also showed pings along the course where he was driven in his vehicle after his death until the monitor went out of cell tower range.

A Mini-Cassia tree company manager also provided camera footage showing Lopez’s vehicle driving past the business, followed by Klee Morrison’s pickup, shortly after Lopez died.

The Ada County forensic doctor who performed the autopsy on Lopez said all three of Lopez’s injuries — the blunt-force blow to the head, gunshot wound to the head and the thermal injuries from the fire — could have caused his death, but Lopez's body was likely set on fire after he died.

Witnesses testified Wednesday that Kalob Morrison spent hours outside his residence on Jan. 2 tending a burn pile used to destroy evidence at his home. A blackened spot pointed out as the burn pile by witnesses, was clearly visible on an aerial photo taken by a police drone during a search of his home and on a satellite map.

During the hearing, Morrison, who was dressed in orange and white striped jail clothing with his hands shackled, spent the day furiously writing notes and passing them to his attorney during witness testimony.

Witnesses included sheriff's deputies from Lincoln, Minidoka and Cassia counties, forensic scientists who processed evidence at their labs, the autopsy doctor and an eyewitness.

The eyewitness testified that he had been living in a house on the Morrison property — which included more than one house and a business — since August when Morrison’s father died. He said Morrison had a wife, children, and a girlfriend on the side, along with a lifestyle that involved drugs.

The witness said Lopez had banged on the door looking for Morrison at midnight on Jan. 1 and the witness told him to “come back at a reasonable time.”

Lopez wanted to turn the business at the residence into a “chop shop,” which takes stolen vehicles and dismantles them, the witness said, but he was unsure of the extent of business dealings between Morrison and Lopez.

The witness said in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, he was awakened by Morrison having a loud conversation with Lopez on the phone in the garage and he went to investigate.

“Kalob was being defensive and hostile on the phone and said ‘I got your money and your tools, come over,’” the witness said.

The witness took the phone from Morrison and spoke with Lopez, which was how he knew who Morrison was speaking with on the call.

Morrison always carried a .22 caliber revolver and owned other guns, the witness said.

A few hours later, he saw Lopez’s vehicle through his bedroom window, and Klee Morrison was also at the house.

He heard Klee Morrison ask Kalob Morrison if he wanted him to take care of the problem for him.

The witness testified Klee Morrison had a large 10- to 15-pound metallic ball with a strap attached hanging from his wrist and he saw him hit Lopez with it on the side of the head.

According to court reports, police originally suspected Lopez was hit by a six-pound sledgehammer.

When Lopez was hit, he fell to the ground and Kalob Morrison grabbed him and held him down.

The witness, who had gone outside during the incident, said that when he fell, Lopez was partially obscured by his vehicle but the witness could see his legs were kicking.

“I only heard him murmur, 'Please, please stop,'” the witness said.

Klee went to go get something, the witness said, but he couldn’t see what it was.

“I saw his legs stop and there was no more fighting,” he said.

He said then it appeared that the Morrison brothers were trying to get Lopez in his vehicle.

The witness then went back into the house.

“I was scared and I locked the doors,” he said. The man said he did not have a cellphone in the house and did not immediately report what he saw because he thought he would be killed.

Despite the cold, Kalob spent the day tending a fire at the spot where Lopez was struck, the witness testified.

Stevenson intends to call two more people to the stand to testify on the second day of testimony, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0