BOISE — The former executive director of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts will serve 120 days in jail for embezzling more than $57,000 from the organization.
Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott sentenced Stuart Davis, 55, of Eagle, on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft in May, according to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The plea came after an investigation by the AG’s office revealed that Davis had taken more than $57,000 while serving as executive director of the agency. A grand jury indicted Davis on seven counts of grand theft last August.
Scott gave Davis a suspended five-year prison sentence in lieu of five years of probation. The defendant will serve 100 hours of community service and pay $30,000 in restitution to IAHD’s insurance provider. Davis has already paid IAHD $16,798.
The sentence also includes 30 days of discretionary jail time, should Davis violate the terms of his probation.
Investigators discovered that over several years, Davis committed the following acts:
- Made more than $20,000 in unauthorized electronic fund transfers from IAHD’s bank account to his personal bank account so he could fund his lifestyle;
- Spent more than $15,000 in membership dues and on unauthorized meals at the Arid Club;
- Spent more than $9,000 in unauthorized expenses at Jetstream Aviation to fund his flying hobby;
- Gave more than $7,000 in unauthorized bonuses to himself and an assistant;
- Spent more than $4,000 in unauthorized satellite television service for his office;
- Spent more than $2,000 in unauthorized expenses for an office surround sound system.
- Spent an undisclosed amount on unauthorized Apple iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.
