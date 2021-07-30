Evidence destruction charges dropped in Vallow, Daybell cases

IDAHO FALLS — Charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence were dropped Thursday.

Special Prosecutor for Fremont County Rob Wood filed motions in both cases to dismiss the charges. The motion was accepted by District Judge Steven Boyce.

The charges were filed in June after law enforcement discovered the bodies of Lori Vallow’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, buried on Daybell’s property.

Those cases were the basis for the case against the couple until May, when the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office announced it had filed new charges against the couple, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.

The motion to dismiss does not include a reason for the dismissal. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence is punishable with up to five years in prison, a fraction of the penalty the couple faces if convicted on first-degree murder charges, which is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty.

