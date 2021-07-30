Evidence destruction charges dropped in Vallow, Daybell cases

In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File
JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Post Register
IDAHO FALLS — Charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence were dropped Thursday.
Special Prosecutor for Fremont County Rob Wood filed motions in both cases to dismiss the charges. The motion was accepted by District Judge Steven Boyce.
The charges were filed in June after law enforcement discovered the bodies of Lori Vallow’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, buried on Daybell’s property.
Those cases were the basis for the case against the couple until May, when the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office announced it had filed new charges against the couple, including multiple counts of first-degree murder.
The motion to dismiss does not include a reason for the dismissal. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence is punishable with up to five years in prison, a fraction of the penalty the couple faces if convicted on first-degree murder charges, which is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty.
PHOTOS: The search for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids' bodies
Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, react after the judge in the preliminary hearing for Chad Daybell ruled there was enough evidence for Daybell to go to trial, in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Daybell, 52, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of Joshua and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Investigators found their bodies during a search in June, months after they were last seen in September.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids' bodies
Chad Daybell listens during a hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. At right is defense attorney John Prior. Daybell, 52, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Investigators found their bodies during a search in June, months after they were last seen in September. The judge ruled there is enough evidence for Daybell to go to trial.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Ginny Dahl, victim witness coordinator for the Gooding County Prosecutor's office, speaks to citizens during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a candlelight vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Lori Stewart, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office victim assistance coordinator, speaks to citizens during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
CARES Program Manager Silvia Gaxiola speaks to citizens during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Jasmin Harrell, right, holds a lit candle during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Toni Bryant listens to speakers during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Citizens gather for a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Jasmin Harrell, right, holds a lit candle during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN,TIMES-NEWS
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Visitors pray during a memorial service for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tylee and JJ's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property after a months-long search for the children. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are in custody.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Visitors listen to "In the Arms of an Angel," during a memorial service for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tylee and JJ's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property after a months-long search for the children. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are in custody.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Timanee Olsen speaks to visitors during a memorial service for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tylee and JJ's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property after a months-long search for the children. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are in custody.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Visitors light their candles during a memorial service for Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Friday, June 12, 2020. Tylee and JJ's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property after a months-long search for the children. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are in custody.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Visitors write notes for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow during a memorial service for them in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tylee and JJ's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property after a months-long search for the children. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell are in custody.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Annie Southam ties balloons to a fence along Chad Daybell's property in remembrance of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, in Salem, Idaho on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The remains of the two children were found at the residence.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns
Items are seen hanging on the fence in memory of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The remains of the two children were found at the residence on Tuesday.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Family: Kids missing since September found dead in Idaho
Gary Hagen, assistant chief of the Rexburg Police Department, speaks to the media at the city hall building in Rexburg, Idaho, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii along with her new husband, but there's still no sign of the children in the cross-country investigation that includes several mysterious deaths.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in the 200 block of 1900 east, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in the 200 block of 1900 East, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn
This aerial photo provided by East Idaho News shows authorities investigating a home in Salem, Idaho, on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple's doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town say Chad Daybell was taken into custody.
Nate Eaton/EastIdahoNews.com via AP
Missing Kids Home Searched
In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence Tuesday in Salem, Idaho.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
This aerial photo provided by East Idaho News shows authorities investigating a home in Salem, Idaho, on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple's doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town say Chad Daybell was taken into custody.
Nate Eaton/EastIdahoNews.com via AP
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
This photo provided by East Idaho News shows authorities outside a home after serving a warrant in Salem, Idaho, on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple's doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town say Chad Daybell was taken into custody.
Eric Grossarth/EastIdahoNews.com via AP
Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids
In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in the 200 block of 1900 East, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Salem, Idaho. Authorities say they uncovered human remains at Daybell's home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. He had recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has been charged with child abandonment.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg. At her right is defense attorney Edwina Elcox.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
Larry and Kay Woodcock listen during the hearing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Daybell who is charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
Larry Woodcock, from left, Kay Woodcock and Brandon Boudreaux attend the hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Daybell who is charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
Missing Kids Mom Arrested
Lori Vallow Daybell, front, second right, and her defense team wait to leave the courtroom during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho.
John Roark/ Post-Register via AP, Pool
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
In this Sept. 8, 2019, photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is Lori Vallow and her 7-year-old son JJ Vallow in Yellowstone National Park.
FBI via AP
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
In this Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii.
Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
In this Sept. 8, 2019, photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is 7-year-old JJ Vallow with his sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and their uncle, Alex Cox, in Yellowstone National Park.
FBI via AP
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
This undated photo, released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is a silver 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with Arizona license plates CPQUINT that Lori Vallow and her children were seen traveling in during a visit to Yellowstone National Park.
FBI via AP
Missing Kids-Mom Arrested
Defense attorney Craig De Costa, left, talks to Lori Vallow in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Feb. 26.
Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool
Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
Lori Vallow
Kauai police via AP
Lori Vallow
Vallow
REXBURG PD
Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
This Jan. 7 photo shows the townhouse complex in Rexburg where Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were last seen. Their relatives are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to their recovery.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Court hearing held in notorious case of children's deaths
Defense attorney John Prior, right, addresses Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins as to why he and Chad Daybell, left, are not wearing masks in court during a preliminary hearing in St. Anthony on Monday, Aug. 3.
John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids' bodies
Chad Daybell, left, sits with his defense attorney John Prior during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
John Roark/Post Register via AP, POOL
Court hearing held in notorious case of children's deaths
Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Monday, Aug. 3.
John Roark/Post Register via AP, Pool
