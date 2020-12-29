Encouraging change: Center aimed at reducing recidivism opens in Twin Falls

Kristen Heller, program manager of the Twin Falls location, said that during the first phase, staff at the station help clients with essential needs, such as dealing with homelessness. During the next phase, the staff focuses on behavioral changes, such as anger management or substance abuse issues. During the third phase, the staff continues helping clients who are doing well as they look for employment or enroll in school. After completing the program, which varies in length from four months to one year, clients are then welcomed back to the station to act as mentors for other people going through the phases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program is designed to treat the underlying issues that have contributed to a person committing a crime. For example, Widmier said the majority of the people on probation and parole struggle with substance abuse, but underneath this abuse is often some sort of trauma that can hopefully be treated through this program. The program was funded by the state Legislature as a way to reduce recidivism as jails throughout Idaho struggle with overcrowding issues.

“Our whole goal is to not place them into custody,” Widmier said. “We’re hoping we can provide the treatment so they’re not placed back in the jail system.”