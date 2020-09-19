Elmore jail suit over COVID-19 argued in front of Idaho Supreme Court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Justices on the Idaho Supreme Court convened over video conferencing to hear arguments over a lawsuit brought forward by people incarcerated in the Elmore County Jail concerned with the facility’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s highest court convened Friday morning just months after a petition for habeas corpus was filed by Idaho Falls attorney Nathan Olsen on behalf of nine inmates at the Elmore County Jail, alleging that the conditions in jail posed a serious risk to the health of those incarcerated. Habeas corpus is a the right of a detainee to go before a court to determine whether the detention is lawful.

Court records show the habeas corpus petition was filed April 10, naming nine jail inmates as the petitioners and Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead as a respondent.

Olsen argued during the Friday hearing that a lack of social distancing and cleaning supplies has created an unneeded risk for the petitioners he represents, saying they are all in jail for nonviolent charges or parole violations.

He said many of those in the jail are kept in tight quarters and have little to no access to things like soap, creating a hazardous environment given the outbreak. Olsen added that other jail and prison facilities in Idaho have been the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.