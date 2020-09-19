Elmore jail suit over COVID-19 argued in front of Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE — Justices on the Idaho Supreme Court convened over video conferencing to hear arguments over a lawsuit brought forward by people incarcerated in the Elmore County Jail concerned with the facility’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The state’s highest court convened Friday morning just months after a petition for habeas corpus was filed by Idaho Falls attorney Nathan Olsen on behalf of nine inmates at the Elmore County Jail, alleging that the conditions in jail posed a serious risk to the health of those incarcerated. Habeas corpus is a the right of a detainee to go before a court to determine whether the detention is lawful.
Court records show the habeas corpus petition was filed April 10, naming nine jail inmates as the petitioners and Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead as a respondent.
Olsen argued during the Friday hearing that a lack of social distancing and cleaning supplies has created an unneeded risk for the petitioners he represents, saying they are all in jail for nonviolent charges or parole violations.
He said many of those in the jail are kept in tight quarters and have little to no access to things like soap, creating a hazardous environment given the outbreak. Olsen added that other jail and prison facilities in Idaho have been the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.
In the initial petition, Olsen pushed for court hearings and potential release of those named in the court filing.
Ralph Blount, an Elmore County deputy prosecutor representing Hollinshead, argued the grievances presented in the case are broad and don’t necessarily warrant a habeas corpus petition. He also argued that the jail has protocols to keep inmates safe, such as placing new inmates in quarantine once they arrive.
He rebuffed an allegation made by Olsen, who said one of the petitioners requested a coronavirus test after showing symptoms and was denied. Olsen argued the jail has a lack of tests and county officials have downplayed the potential threat of an outbreak in the jail.
Blount pointed to a grievance filed by a jail inmate who reported someone in his jail pod who was showing COVID-19 symptoms, and the person was tested within 24 hours. Blount added the coronavirus test came back negative.
Justice Gregory Moeller asked Blount if the jail is aware of any confirmed cases within its walls, saying “I find it concerning that we don’t know if this is a hypothetical or real threat.” Blount said that if a confirmed case was found, the county and local health department would be notified.
After nearly an hour of arguments, Chief Justice Roger Burdick said the court would take the matter under advisement. The court will issue a written ruling at a later date, as it typically does, though no specific time period was stated Friday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.